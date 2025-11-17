Balasaheb Thackeray only 'Thackeray brand' in politics, says Dy CM Shinde

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary by claiming the latter remains the only definitive "Thackeray brand" in politics.

Speaking at the inauguration of Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery in Bhayander in the district, Shinde, without naming Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, said "some people" were making use of the Thackeray brand.

"But, there is only one brand and that is the Balasaheb Thackeray brand. There is no other brand," Shinde said in an effort to derail attempts by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to appropriate the legacy of the firebrand late leader.

"It was only Balasaheb Thackeray who had the courage to tell people to proudly proclaim that they are Hindus. His teachings, self-confidence and determination are the very steps to success. I myself rose from 'shakha pramukh' to Maharashtra chief minister due to the blessings of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe," the deputy CM said.

Maharashtra runs on the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray, who protected the saffron associated with Lord Ram and Hindutva, he said.

"We have to increase Maharashtra Dharma," Shinde said.

He defended his decision to rebel in June 2022, which brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, by claiming he had taken the "straight path" without indulging in any game of "hide and seek".

"I take pride in rescuing Maharashtra from the clutches of the Congress," he said.

The MVA government, which also included the Congress and undivided NCP, was replaced by a dispensation under Shinde that was backed by the BJP.

The Deputy CM said establishing cultural centres like the Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery is necessary as they provide inspiration to the coming generations by instilling energy and thoughts.

Shinde, during his address, also said the 'bhoomi pujan' (foundation stone laying) of the Personal Rapid Transit system, popularly called pod taxis, in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be held next month.

He also hailed the National Democratic Alliance's victory in Bihar, claiming all the candidates he campaigned for won by handsome margins.

"Jahan jata hoon jeet leke ata hoon (wherever I go, I ensure victory)," Shinde claimed.

Earlier in the day, Shinde visited Anand Ashram here to pay tribute to Bal Thackeray and Dighe in the presence of a large crowd of Shiv Sena workers. PTI COR BNM