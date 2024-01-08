Balasaheb would have patted PM's back for Ram Temple, Article 370 abrogation: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, had he been alive, would have patted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and scrapping of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday.

He was addressing a rally in Rajapur in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency as part of his party's 'Shiv Sankalp' mass outreach programme for the general elections to be held in the first half of this year.

"The abrogation of Article 370 and construction of the Ram Temple were the dreams of late Balasaheb Thackeray. These have now materialised because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Had Balasaheb been alive, he would have patted Modi's back in appreciation," Shinde said.

Speaking about his rebellion in June 2022 against Uddhav Thackeray that brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and split the Sena, Shinde said the move was not for selfish reasons but to keep "Balasaheb's thoughts alive".

"We are the true descendants of his thoughts. When the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked for Rs 50 crore lying in the accounts of Shiv Sena, we gave the money. We are not here for money," he said.

After the split, the Election Commission gave the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to Shinde's faction, while the one led by Uddhav Thackeray is called the Shiv Sena (UBT). Its symbol is the flaming torch. PTI ND BNM BNM