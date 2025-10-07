Balasore district admn regulates shop opening time till Diwali

Balasore (Odisha), Oct 7 (PTI) The Balasore district administration has imposed restrictions on timing of shops remaining open in the municipality area till Diwali, an official said.

In a letter to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Balasore District Collector and District Magistrate on Monday said that all shops within the Balasore Municipality area must be closed by 10 pm till October 21.

"It is seen that most of the shops are open till 1 am. There is also gathering of general public, which may lead to a law and order situation in the area," the letter said.

"To avoid such an untoward situation, you (SP) are requested to take strict patrolling in the town area and issue an order to close all shops by 10 pm from October 6 to October 21 except emergency service," the letter said.

The Tahasildar, Balasore, and the Executive Officer of Balasore Municipality have also been asked to coordinate and ensure full compliance to maintain law and order.

The police have, meanwhile, made people and the shop owners aware of the instructions.

As Balasore is a communally sensitive place, the district administration imposed restrictions on late-night gatherings during the festival period, an official said.