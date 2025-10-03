Balasore NIELIT centre to open new avenues for learning: Odisha CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the setting up of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) centre in Balasore will create new opportunities for learning and employment for the state’s youth.

The chief minister’s remarks came a day after Railways, Electronics and Information Technology and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated five NIELIT centres at Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Daman (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu) and Lunglei (Mizoram), an official statement said.

"On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji for their support in strengthening digital skilling in the state. The establishment of the NIELIT Centre at Balasore is a matter of great pride for Odisha and will open new avenues of learning and employment for our youth," Majhi said in post on X.

Majhi said the Balasore centre will enable students to gain expertise in emerging technologies and contribute to the state’s growing IT ecosystem.

Odisha is committed to partnering in this transformative journey and building a digitally empowered future for our youth, he said.

NIELIT, an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), currently has 56 centres, over 750 accredited institutes and more than 9,000 facilitation centres.