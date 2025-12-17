Balbharati conducts raid at printing press, finds thousands of its books printed illegally

Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI) Officials of 'Balbharati', the Maharashtra government's body responsible for creating and publishing textbooks for state board schools, on Wednesday conducted a raid at a printing press in Nagpur and found thousands of its textbooks printed illegally there, an official said.

A complaint is being lodged in this connection, he said.

"Following a tip-off about duplicate books being printed at Pratibha Printing Press in Digdoh in Hingna MIDC area, we came here to inspect and found duplicate books being printed," Balbharati's production officer Rajesh Potdukhe told reporters.

According to him, 10,000 to 20,000 illegally printed books of Balbharati were found there, he said, while Balbharati's sales store manager in Nagpur, Dilip Witkar, pegged the figure of these books in the range of 20,000 to 30,000.

"Inspection is underway and we are filing a complaint in this regard," he said.

Balbharati or the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, is the state government's autonomous institution responsible for creating, developing, and publishing all textbooks and educational material for Maharashtra's state board schools from Classes 1 to 12, serving Marathi, English, Hindi, and Urdu mediums. PTI CLS NP