Bale Miyan Fair in UP's Gorakhpur not held, officials stay mum

Gorakhpur(UP), May 18 (PTI) The month-long Bale Miyan Fair slated to be held from Sunday at Bahrampur here as a tribute to Syed Salar Masud Ghazi did not commence with local administration remaining tight-lipped over its reason.

In place of amusement rides and stalls, the ground on the banks of the Rapti river had construction materials stockpiled for the widening of the Herbert Dam.

While the organizing committee of the fair, believed to be around nine centuries old, had formally submitted an application seeking a permit to hold the annual event, officials reportedly took no decision.

"No official order has been issued to ban the fair, but the lack of administrative approval is widely interpreted as a de facto cancellation," said Dargah Mutawalli Mohammad Islam Hashmi.

The fair was scheduled to be held till June 16.

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday declined to grant permission for organising the annual Jeth Mela at the Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah in Bahraich, which had been disallowed by the district administration over law and order concerns.

However, in its order, the court's Lucknow bench allowed rituals and other related routine activities at the Dargah.

The Bahraich district administration had denied permission for the annual 'Jeth Mela' traditionally held at Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah.

According to an official statement, the administration cited the prevailing atmosphere following incidents like the Pahalgam attack, Sambhal violence and concerns surrounding the amended Waqf Act as the reason behind its decision.