Balgram land lease in Pune extended by 30 years

Pune/Mumbai, Sep 1, (PTI) The Maharashtra government has extended the lease of land allotted to Yerawada-based Balgram (SOS Children's Village) institution in Pune by 30 years, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Monday.

"This extension ensures that the organisation can continue its work for children without disruption, while adhering to the conditions laid down in the original land allotment order," he said.

According to a government resolution issued on August 25, the institution will retain 35,190 square metres of land. Earlier, it was allotted 37,800 sq metres, of which 2,610 sq metres were transferred to the Pune Municipal Corporation for a 20-metre-wide road.

The lease renewal has been approved with the same terms and conditions as earlier.

The annual ground rent will be charged at the prevailing rate of 0.5 per cent of 25 per cent of the land value from August 1, 2019, onwards.

The order is also subject to the outcome of a writ petition pending before the Bombay High Court.

Officials said the decision, taken after a report by the Divisional Commissioner, Pune, will help Balgram secure land for its activities in the long term.

Balgram SOS Children's Villages Maharashtra is a leading NGO that supports children without parental care and provides quality care beyond basic childcare. PTI ND SPK NSK