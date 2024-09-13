Bali conference on shared cultural heritage of India-Indonesia on Sep 14-15

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) A two-day international conference starting Saturday is being held in Bali and is aimed at reinvigorating discussion on the shared cultural tapestry binding India and Indonesia since time immemorial.

The conference, 'Echoes across the Waves: Revisiting the Intersections of India and Indonesia's Shared Cultural Heritage', is being hosted by the Consulate General of India in Bali, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIAS), Ministry of Culture, and The Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS).

"This conference is being organised as part of commemoration of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia and would help in renewing the focus towards the deep cultural connections between the two countries," according to an official statement.

Through deliberations, academic presentations and discussions among renowned experts from both the sides, it would aim at "reinvigorating" the discussion on the "shared cultural tapestry binding the two nations since time immemorial," it said.

The event would mark its inaugural on Saturday along with an exhibition featuring historical, linguistic, religious, and artistic exchanges between India and Indonesia.

The inaugural event would be addressed by a chief guest from the Indonesian government; Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to Indonesia; Shashank Vikram, Consul General of India in Bali; along with Sarup Prasad Ghose, Director MAKAIAS and Arindam Mukherjee, Director, ISCS, the statement said.

The conference is being organised in order to "examine the contemporary manifestations and influences of shared cultural heritage in both countries and foster an exchange of ideas between both the nations", it added.

Multiple academic sessions such as- 'Waves of Exchange: Exploring Ancient Maritime Trade Routes in the Indian Ocean', 'Divine Encounters: Tracing Hindu-Buddhist Traditions of Indonesia', 'Language and Literature: Comparative Analysis of Linguistic and Literary Traditions', among others will be held as part of the conference.

These sessions will be chaired and addressed by eminent academicians and civil society representatives from both the countries who would elucidate on various aspects of shared cultural heritage that binds India and Indonesia.

"This discussion would also pave the way for future collaborations and initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting our cultural legacy for generations to come," the statement said.

"India-Indonesia relations are layered, multifaceted and timeless. Our shared civilisational linkages provide us a grand meeting ground for developing our contemporary relations. This conference is a laudable effort to keep the memory of our common history alive to contextualise the present and help build strong ties in the future," Ambassador Chakravorty, was quoted as saying in the statement.