Ballari clashes: Karnataka govt transfers DIG, appoints new SP

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) Karnataka government on Wednesday transferred the DIG of Ballari range, Vartika Katiyar, in what is seen as a move following the recent clashes in Ballari that led to the death of a person.

Dr P S Harsha, IPS, who was waiting for a posting, has now been posted as Inspector General of Police, Ballari Range, following Katiyar's transfer.

The government, which had suspended Pavan Nejjur as Ballari SP following the incident, has now appointed Suman D Pennekar as the new Superintendent of Police of the district.

"Vartika Katiyar, IPS (KN 2010) Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ballari Range, is transferred with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement in the upgraded vacant post," the government notification said, without mentioning any reasons.

P S Harsha, IPS (KN 2004), waiting for posting, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Inspector General of Police, Ballari Range, vice Vartika Katiyar, transferred, it said.

"Suman D Pennekar, IPS (KN 2013) Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, is transferred with immediate effect and until further orders as Superintendent of Police, Ballari District in the vacant post," the notification further said.

Tension prevailed in parts of Ballari on January 1 night after supporters of Ballari Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Gangavati BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy allegedly clashed over a banner installation issue. The situation turned violent with alleged stone-pelting and firing, leaving one person dead.

The clashes began after supporters of Bharath Reddy allegedly installed a banner related to the Valmiki statue unveiling in front of Janardhan Reddy's residence in Ballari.

Following the incident, the government had suspended Pavan Nejjur, who had taken charge as SP of Ballari on January 1.

He was suspended on the grounds that he did not act effectively in handling the situation and failed to properly brief senior officers about the ground situation.

The opposition BJP had accused the government of making the SP a "scapegoat" by suspending him. PTI KSU ADB