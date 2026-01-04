Ballari: Police arrest 26 in banner dispute-linked clashes

Ballari (Karnataka), Jan 4 (PTI) Police on Sunday said they had arrested 26 people in connection with multiple incidents of violence, including stone-pelting and firing, linked to disputes over banners and buntings here.

"Based on evidence collected during the investigation, including witness statements and video footage, police traced and arrested 26 accused and produced them in a court," police said in a statement.

10 Congress workers and 11 BJP workers were among those arrested, all of whom were taken into custody after undergoing medical examinations as part of the arrest procedure, it added.

In connection with the incidents, six cases have been registered at the Brucepet police station and are under investigation.

Police said the probe in all the cases is continuing to establish individual roles and to identify any further involvement in the violence.

Clashes erupted on January 1 in the Avambhavi area on Siruguppa Road, ahead of the inauguration of a Maharshi Valmiki statue scheduled for January 3 near Valmiki Circle.

The violence reportedly stemmed from disputes over the erection of banners and buntings between supporters of ruling Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy.

During the clashes, stone-pelting occurred, and firing was allegedly carried out by private security personnel, resulting in the death of a man identified as Rajasekhar Reddy.

Several police officers, personnel, and members of the public also sustained injuries in the violence.

The BJP alleged that Gangavati MLA Janardhana Reddy was the target of the attack.

"There was a deliberate attempt to eliminate Janardhana Reddy. Petrol bombs and country-made bombs were brought to the spot," Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka told reporters. PTI GMS SSK