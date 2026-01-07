Ballari shooting was pre-planned conspiracy, alleges BJP''s Janardhana Reddy

Ballari (Karnataka), Jan 7 (PTI) BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the killing of a political worker during a clash here on January 1 was the result of a pre-planned conspiracy and squarely blamed ruling Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy for the incident.

Congress worker and Bharath Reddy supporter, Rajashekhar was killed in the bullet allegedly fired by the private gunman of Congress leader Sathish Reddy.

The violence broke out over putting up a banner announcing the unveiling of Maharshi Valmiki statue in Ballari town. The banner was put up near Gangavathi MLA Janardhana Reddy's house.

As many as 26 people comprising three private gunmen, BJP and Congress workers have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Janardhana Reddy also shared a video clip of the incident that purportedly showed a Congress leader's private gunman firing at Rajashekhar, who died instantaneously.

Addressing reporters, the former minister said he had made public, crucial video evidence to establish how Rajashekhar was shot during the violence, asserting that the sequence of events clearly pointed to a deliberate act rather than an accidental firing.

"How did Rajashekhar die in the clash that took place on January 1. I have today released before the media the video showing how he was shot," Reddy said, seeking to use the footage to substantiate his claim.

Terming the act a cold-blooded murder, he further alleged that the firing was carried out using a private gun and was "executed on the explicit instructions of Ballari MLA Nara Bharath Reddy".

According to Reddy, Rajashekhar was attempting to flee when he was shot at point-blank range, leaving no scope for doubt about intent.

Holding the legislator directly responsible, he demanded immediate arrest and said the BJP had taken the matter seriously and would pursue it firmly.

There was no immediate response from Bharat Reddy. PTI GMS GMS SA