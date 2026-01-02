Ballari SP suspended after violent clashes over installation of banners

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) Ballari district Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur was on Friday suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry, a day after violent clashes erupted over the installation of banners ahead of a statue unveiling programme in Ballari city.

One person died in the clashes that allegedly broke out between supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy over the installation of banners on Thursday evening, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordering an inquiry into the incident.

Nejjur had reported on his new appointment as Ballari SP on January 1.

According to a government order, a clash broke out in the backdrop of the unveiling programme of statue of Valmiki Maharishi at SP Circle leading to untoward incidents including stone pelting.

"The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Ballari Range, Ballari has recommended appropriate action against Pavan Nejjur, IPS (KN:2016), Superintendent of Police, Ballari District, as the officer did not act effectively to handle the situation and also failed to properly brief the senior officers about the ground situation," it stated.

The DG&IGP has also accordingly recommended for necessary action against the officer, it stated.

The order stated that during the period of suspension, the officer shall be paid subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule 4 of All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

"During the period of suspension, the officer shall not leave the Headquarters, under any circumstances without the written permission of the State Government," it added.

So, far four FIRs were registered in connection with the violent clashes, police said.

BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and former minister Sriramulu, and others were booked in connection with the clashes, they added. PTI AMP ROH