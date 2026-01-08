Ballari violence: Karnataka Home Minister rejects opposition demand for CBI probe

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday rejected the opposition's demand to hand over the investigation into the recent clashes in Ballari, which left one dead, to the CBI.

He reaffirmed his confidence in the state police's ability to conduct a probe professionally.

"Our police department has the capability to investigate. They are capable of handling any situation. If the situation comes that they are unable to do it, then we can say CBI or other agency. We have already decided in the cabinet not to give such cases to the CBI. Selectively, we will decide on giving cases to CBI if there is a court order or if the situation demands," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "... there is no need for giving it to the CBI for a probe... We will not hand over the case to the CBI." Tension prevailed in parts of Ballari on January 1 night after supporters of Ballari Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Gangavati BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy allegedly clashed over a banner installation issue.

The situation turned violent with alleged stone-pelting and firing, leaving one person dead.

Addressing criticism from JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who called him a 'rubber stamp', Pameshwara dismissed it and said he doesn't take his comments seriously.

"I'm a responsible Home Minister and will ensure that Law and Order is maintained in Karnataka. If something happens, we will take necessary actions accordingly within the framework of law. If he calls me a rubber stamp -- yes thank you so much. I don't want to comment on that. He is a responsible person. He has to mind his statement," he said.

Pointing to Kumaraswamy's background as former CM of the state and current union minister, Parameshwara said he does not need any lessons on administration.

"I have been in politics for 38 years and have worked in various portfolios. I have worked with him (Kumaraswamy) too (as his Deputy CM). He knows both my capability and personality. I don't take his statement seriously," he added.

On the Hubballi woman arrest row, the minister said, Hubballi police commissioner Shashikumar has already issued a clarification.

"I think that's enough." "Opposition may say anything, but the commissioner has clarified that the police did not disrobe the woman and while arresting her she herself has disrobed. When the commissioner has issued a clarification, what else do they want? Engaging in politics over everything is not right..." he said.

The BJP accused the police of "disrobing" a woman party worker, after a video of the woman in a police vehicle went viral on Wednesday, leading to a controversy.

The police, however, have refuted the charges, saying the woman had taken off her clothes while being detained on January 5 on charges of abusing, threatening and assaulting a Congress corporator.

Responding to claims that BJP workers are being unfairly targeted, Parameshwara rejected them, saying no one is being targeted based on their political party affiliation. "Police cannot and won't do it. We will not give such an opportunity. Police will not work with political malice." The Minister also said that any Bangladeshi staying in the state illegally will be deported.

Responding to claims citing reports that there are some illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Kaggalipura area, he said, "If there are any Bangladeshi nationals living in an unauthorised way in the state, we will nab and deport them after informing their embassy. We have done this in several cases." PTI KSU ROH