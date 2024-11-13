Ballia court convicts three in 2013 college violence case

Ballia (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A local court in Ballia convicted three persons involved in an 11-year-old case of attempted murder against three people, including the then president of Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya students union.

The court sentenced each of the convicts to seven years of imprisonment.

According to government counsel P N Swami, a case was registered against Sudhir Ojha, Pankaj Kumar Rai, Ganesh Upadhyay and Shashi Kant Yadav under various sections of the Indian Penal Code in 2013, based on a complaint filed by Ashutosh Kumar Pandey, the then president of Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya students union.

The complaint alleged that on January 15, 2013, Avinash Singh and Vivek Singh were attacked with knives and other weapons while submitting forms at the college counter. Pandey, who attempted to intervene, was also injured.

After a thorough investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against all four accused.

"The court of Additional District Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari on Tuesday, after considering the arguments of all parties, convicted Sudhir Ojha, Ganesh Upadhyay and Shashi Kant Yadav, sentencing each to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 11,500," said Swami.

The court however, acquitted Pankaj Kumar Rai. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS