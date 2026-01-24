Ballia SI booked, suspended over bribery charge

Ballia (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A police sub-inspector posted here was booked and placed under suspension for allegedly accepting a bribe while investigating a case, officials said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered against the sub-inspector, Ramashankar Yadav, under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Bansdih Road police station on Friday, based on a complaint filed by Station House Officer Vansh Bahadur Singh.

According to Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, the sub-inspector obtained illegal gratification while probing a case of cheating, forgery and other offences registered against the complainant, Jitendra Pal, and some others.

The money was allegedly transferred to the bank account of Yadav's son in State Bank of India on November 18, 2024 and December 14, 2024.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Dinesh Kumar Shukla, who conducted the preliminary inquiry and submitted it on January 20, said that Yadav had received Rs 17,000, of which he later returned Rs 10,000.

SP Singh suspended the accused sub-inspector on Friday.

The investigation in the case is being carried out at the police station level, Shukla added.