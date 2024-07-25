Ballia: Two policemen arrested, two suspended for extortion at UP-Bihar border

Ballia (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were arrested and two others suspended for allegedly extorting truck drivers along the state's border with Bihar in the Narhi area of this district, officials said on Thursday.

The action comes on the back of complaints to Additional Director General of Police (Varanasi zone) Piyush Mordia about extortion by policemen along the border, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Azamgarh zone) Vaibhav Krishna told reporters.

Acting on the complaints, senior officials in plain clothes conducted a raid at Bharouli Tiraha in Narhi late on Wednesday, Krishna said.

During the raid, two policemen involved in extortion were apprehended while three others managed to escape, he said and added that 16 middlemen were also taken into custody.

The police have also suspended Narhi police station in-charge Panna Lal and the Korantadih police post in-charge with immediate effect. Charges have been filed against the arrested individuals and the absconding policemen, he said.

Krishna said the extortion gang collected Rs 500 from each vehicle.

It is estimated that about a thousand vehicles cross the border each night, highlighting the extent of the illegal operation, he added.