Balloon-attached box with antenna found in Rajasthan village, probe on

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), Sep 24 (PTI) A deflated balloon with a small white box and an antenna attached to it was found in a village here on Tuesday morning with locals claiming that it may have come from across the border, police said.

Villagers of Kasam Khan Ki Dhani found the suspicious object and informed local police about it, they said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

Police said the object was found in a field.

Personnel from the Jaisalmer Sadar police station reached the spot and are investigating the matter, officials said, adding that intelligence agencies have been alerted. PTI COR SDA IJT IJT