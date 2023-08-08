Balloon reading 'Pakistan International Airlines' found near border area in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Aug 8 (PTI) An aeroplane-shaped balloon with "Pakistan International Airlines" written on it was found near a border area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The deflated green and white balloon was spotted by some locals in Nagaraja village on Monday evening, they said.

"Pakistan International Airlines", "SGA" and some words in Urdu are written on the balloon that is shaped like an aeroplane, police said.

No suspicious object was found in the balloon and the matter is being investigated, they said. PTI COR SDA DIV DIV