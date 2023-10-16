Balloon vendor dead, 11 children injured in gas cylinder explosion in Latur

Latur, Oct 16 (PTI) A balloon vendor died and 11 children sustained injuries in Latur in Maharashtra after a gas cylinder exploded, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Islampura-Tawarja locality and the deceased has been identified as Rama Namdeo Ingale (50), a resident of Ambajogai in Beed, he said.

"The cylinder from which gas was being filled into the balloons exploded when children were standing around Ingale. Eleven children sustained injuries, two of whom were shifted to a private hospital on Monday for advanced treatment," he said.

"Residents of the area rushed the injured children to Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)," the official added.

Collector Varsha Ghuge Thakur and Superintendent of Police Somay Munde visited the hospital to inquire about the injured, while MLA Amit Deshmukh and state minister Sanjay Bansode contacted authorities and directed them to ensure the children are given all necessary facilities as part of the treatment. PTI COR BNM BNM