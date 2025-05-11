Balloon with PIA inscribed on it found in Himachal's Una district

Una (HP), May 11(PTI) A balloon was found hanging from a tree in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Sunday, which villagers said had PIA inscribed on it.

Up (deputy) pradhan of the Tatehra gram panchayat, Anil Kumar, said that the local administration and police were immediately informed about it.

Police and intelligence agencies reached the spot and took the balloon into custody and its source is being investigated, police said.

SP Una Rakesh Singh said, "We have received information about a suspicious balloon and drone-like activities from Gram Panchayat Tatehra and security agencies have reached the spot and seized the object and started investigation." Investigation is being conducted from every possible angle and surveillance has been increased in the area and people have been advised to immediately inform the police about any suspicious activity, he added.

Local residents said that they spotted a drone-like object with sparking light, flying in the sky around 10 pm on Saturday night, and it hovered in the area for a few minutes before suddenly disappearing.

Initial reports have revealed that the balloon has PIA (Pakistan International Airways) and some words in written on it in Urdu, further deepening the suspicion of Pakistani connection.

Such a balloon was also found in a village of Hamirpur last month and had created commotion in the area.