Balochistan's Hinglaj Mata Temple holds profound significance for Hindus: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Balochistan holds profound historical and spiritual significance for Hindus, primarily as the sacred home of the Hinglaj Mata Temple, one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas.

"Nestled in the rugged terrains of the Hingol National Park, the temple is believed to mark the spot where the head of Goddess Sati fell, making it one of the holiest sites in Shaktism," the chief minister posted on X.

"For centuries, Hindu pilgrims, particularly from the Sindhi, Bhavsar, and Charan communities, have undertaken arduous journeys across deserts to seek blessings at this shrine," he said.

Beyond its religious importance, Balochistan serves as a poignant reminder of the ancient cultural presence of Hindus in the region, long before the subcontinent's partition, the CM added.

The shrine is also deeply respected by the Baloch people, who affectionately refer to it as 'Nani Mandir', reflecting a rare legacy of inter-communal reverence and shared heritage, Sarma added.