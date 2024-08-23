Balodabazar arson case: Cong leader Pilot slams arrest of MLA Yadav in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Aug 23 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday slammed the BJP government in Chhattisgarh for arresting his party MLA Devendra Yadav in connection with the June 10 arson in Balodabazar city and dubbed it as politically motivated.

The BJP was targeting political opponents both at the Centre and the state using central agencies and police, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the Congress' in charge for Chhattisgarh told reporters outside Raipur Central Jail after meeting Yadav.

"An unfortunate incident happened in Balodabazar which was the result of the state government's failure. Neither the Centre nor the state government is able to ensure protection to Satnamis, Dalits and Adivasis. Instead of taking action against the anti-social elements involved in that incident, our two-time MLA Devendra Yadav was arrested as part of a political conspiracy," he said.

Pilot also claimed there were reports of alleged involvement of those linked to the ruling party in the arson.

Yadav was summoned by police and he was cooperating in the interrogation but the state government has presented a bad example by arresting him with an intention of vendetta without any evidence against him, he alleged.

"The Congress and our leaders Rahul Gandhi ji and Mallikarjun Kharge ji have struggled for Dalits, Adivasis and backwards and Yadav had also gone to Balodabzar to extend support to people there who were facing problems. His arrest is clearly political vendetta. If they will do such things against their political opponents then people will not tolerate it," he said.

The law and order situation in the state has collapsed but the BJP government, instead of checking crimes, is targeting political opponents who are raising their voices for citizens, Pilot claimed.

"I met Yadav today in jail and he is ready to fight for tribals, Satnami and backwards. We will fight against his arrest both politically and legally. On Saturday, Congress workers will stage protests across the state against Yadav's arrest," he said.

Yadav, who represents Bhilai Nagar constituency in Durg district, was apprehended on August 17 by Balodabazar-Bhatapara district police.

He was charged under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (punishment for rioting), 186 (voluntary obstruction of a public servant from performing their duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) of India Penal Code and provisions of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Unidentified persons had vandalised 'jaitkham' or 'victory pillar', a sacred symbol worshipped by the Satnami community, near the Amar Gufa at Giroudpuri Dham in the Balodabazar-Bhatapara district in the intervening night of May 15 and 16 this year.

During a protest called on June 10 over the desecration, a mob set fire to a government office building and more than 150 vehicles were damaged. Congress leaders, including Yadav, had allegedly attended a public meeting during the demonstration held by Satnamis at Dussehra Maidan.

Around 150 people, including members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Bhim "Regiment" were arrested in connection with the June 10 arson.

The influential Satnami community, founded by medieval-era social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas, represents the largest Scheduled Castes group in Chhattisgarh. PTI TKP BNM