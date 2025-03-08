Baluni statement adds fuel to speculation over Agarwal's removal from Uttarakhand Cabinet

Dehradun, Mar 8 (PTI) Speculation over Premchand Agarwal's possible removal from the Uttarakhand Cabinet has gained further traction after the BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni described as "painful and unfortunate" the minister's recent outburst in the assembly against people from the state's hill areas.

Baluni is also the BJP MP from Pauri Garhwal.

"The entire matter has been very painful and unfortunate. I am the party's chief spokesperson and I have to maintain decorum. But I have performed my duty by raising the matter strongly in proper forums," Baluni told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Kotdwar on Friday.

Agarwal's remark during the budget session of the House late last month sparked anger among the people, especially those from the state's hill areas.

The comment also led to protests and burning of his effigies.

The latest protest was witnessed on Thursday in the state's summer capital Gairsain where men and women from the hill districts of both the Kumaon and the Garhwal divisions, holding placards and wearing skullcaps emblazoned with "Mai Hoon Pahadi", converged for a rally on the call of Pahad Swabhiman Manch to demand the minister's removal from the Cabinet.

Protesters had gathered from Rudraprayag, Pauri, Tehri and Uttarkashi in the Garhwal region and Almora, Bageshwar and Nainital in the Kumaon region.

Located at an equal distance from both the Kumaon and the Garhwal regions, Gairsain traditionally symbolises the aspirations of the people from the hills.

Agarwal holds key portfolios, including finance and parliamentary affairs, in the Pushkar Singh Dhami government. He is also a former assembly speaker.

During the budget session, Agarwal reacted angrily to a comment directed towards him by Congress MLA Madan Bisht and said he had not fought for Uttarakhand's statehood to see a day when a dichotomy would being made between 'pahadi' and 'desi'.

Agarwal had also uttered an objectionable word during his argument with the opposition MLAs.

The minister has already expressed regret over his remark and the BJP' state leadership also summoned and instructed him to exercise restraint.

Chief Minister Dhami's sudden departure for Delhi, close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from Mukhwa and Harsil in Uttarkashi disrict on Thursday, further fuelled speculation about Agarwal's possible removal from the Cabient.

Dhami is understood to have met several BJP leaders in Delhi to discuss the recent developments, which caused embarrassment to the party, sources said.