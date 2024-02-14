Bamboo plantation can tackle pollution-climate change challenge: Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said bamboo cultivation could help in tackling the challenge of pollution and climate change, and appealed to farmers to form dedicated clusters.

Speaking at the first meeting of the state government's Bamboo Task Force, the chief minister said unified efforts are needed to increase the area under bamboo cultivation.

"Bamboo could offer an alternative amid current challenges of pollution and climate change. Moreover, the demand for bamboo and its products is growing fast," he said.

He said the state government has appealed to farmers to come together and form bamboo clusters.

"Various departments including forest, agriculture, social forestry, and environment and climate change, also need to work as a team," the CM added.

Pasha Patel, chairperson of the Maharashtra Agriculture Commission for Cost and Price, said the task force is working to bring 10 lakh hectares of land under bamboo cultivation in the next five years. PTI ND NSK