Ban BS III, BS IV diesel buses in NCR areas of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan: Gopal Rai to Centre.

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday demanded the Centre impose a strict ban on buses operating with poor-quality diesel in the NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

During a surprise inspection at the Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal, the minister found that all buses registered in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh were BS III and BS IV vehicles.

"Vehicular emissions account for a significant portion of Delhi's air pollution. While buses in Delhi operate only on compressed natural gas and electricity, those belonging to the neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are BS III and BS IV vehicles," he told reporters here.

Starting from November 1, only electric, CNG, and BS VI-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate between Delhi and the cities and towns in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan that come within the National Capital Region, or NCR, according to directions issued by the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

"While the CAQM has issued strict directions in this regard, we demand that the Centre implement a complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses being operated in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan," Rai said.

In an effort to reduce pollution levels, the Centre in April 2020 announced that all vehicles sold in India must comply with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards.

Bharat Stage emission standards set legal limits on the amount of air pollutants, such as carbon monoxide and particulate matter, that vehicles in India can emit. These standards focus on improving emission control, fuel efficiency, and engine design.

As vehicle manufacturers provide vehicles that meet these new norms, oil companies supply fuel that adheres to BS-VI standards, known as the world's cleanest fuel. PTI GVS VN VN