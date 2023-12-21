Ban halal-certified foods in Maharashtra, demands BJP MLA NItesh Rane

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane has sought a ban on halal certification of food items in Maharashtra on the lines of the decision taken by his party's government in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government, on November 18, banned the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification with immediate effect while exempting products manufactured for export.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur on Wednesday, Rane claimed the money from this process was being used to fund terrorism.

"Halal, jihad and love jihad are major concerns. The money collected in the name of halal certificate is being used to fund terrorism. It is used against the Hindu religion. We have all evidence related to this," he alleged.

"Maharashtra should ban halal certification in the same way that the Uttar Pradesh government has done. There are two companies that provide such certification. They are also from Maharashtra," he claimed.

The Kankavli MLA said he would write to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also hold the home portfolio, in this regard. PTI ND BNM BNM