Ban on Awami Action Committee harsh, uncalled for: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, Mar 21 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said the ban on his Awami Action Committee (AAC) is "harsh and uncalled for" and should be revoked immediately.

In his first public address after the Centre imposed a ban on the AAC, the mirwaiz said the "generic allegations" made against the party in the ban order are "not only strange, but also ironic".

"Those who suffered personal tragedies, yet practised patience and advocated peace even in most trying of times, are accused of disrupting law and order and creating unrest. These allegations are unfounded in the face of facts and in the party's glorious history," he said, addressing the Friday congregation at the Jamia Masjid here.

Earlier this month, the Centre banned the mirwaiz-led AAC and Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari-led Jammu Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) for five years for alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.

The mirwaiz said the AAC was formed in 1964 by his father Molvi Mohammad Farooq, who was a "visionary and bold leader" whose heart beat for people, their concerns and wellbeing.

"Throughout his life, in every way, he strived for people's empowerment through religious, social and educational reforms and initiatives, laying a special stress on women's education, their rights and progress," he added.

The separatist leader said his father wanted to see people as masters of their destiny, "for which he consistently advocated unity, mutual respect among communities and sects, peaceful coexistence and dialogue as the means of moving beyond disagreements".

"He was opposed to all forms of violence -- something that Kashmir is since witnessing for the last 35 years. I want to ask those who have banned the AAC that is the organisation founded by a man of such principles a threat to law and order?" the Hurriyat chairman asked.

He said it is a known fact that the AAC has "always advocated the politics of outreach, dialogue and resolution".

"How can those who advocate dialogue be subversive...? Dialogue in itself means seeking solutions and resolving disagreements by talking in good faith and peace," he said.

The mirwaiz said the AAC has been involved in relief work for the poor and needy during emergencies, such as accidents, fires or floods.

"Due to its religious association with the mirwaiz and its social and voluntary service to the community with no ambition for power, people have a lot of respect, a kind of reverence for it. Banning the party has shocked them," he said.

The mirwaiz said the decision to ban the AAC is "harsh" and "uncalled for" and demanded that the ban be revoked.

"I would like to thank all those people, parties and organisations, including those from the Kashmiri Pandit and Sikh communities, who condemned the ban and stood by my party," he said. PTI SSB RC