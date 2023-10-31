Ban on e-cigarettes may have denied tobacco users safer alternatives, says CPPR White Paper

Kochi: The government's ban on e-cigarettes, without exploring their potential as a harm reduction tool, may have denied tobacco users safer alternatives, a White Paper published by Kerala-based think-tank, Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) said.

The paper, titled ‘Alternate Agenda for The Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) Conference of the Parties-10 (COP10)’ calls for establishing a sound regulatory framework for heated tobacco products (HTP) and electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) to mitigate health risks associated with unregulated products in the black market.

CPPR said the paper seeks regulations for responsible product usage by imposing conditions such as geo-tagging, age verification and purchase limits.

"The paper also argues in favour of restricting the sale of HTPs and ENDS to minors, whether directly or indirectly, in both physical and online markets and implementing robust penalties for violations to deter non-compliance.

The White Paper advocated mitigation of the appeal of such products among youth and non-smokers through restrictions on e-liquid volume, puff limits, complicated device refilling processes, as well as limitations on flavourings, additives, packaging, and advertising," CPPR said in a release.

Author of the paper, Lakshmi Ramamurthy, the honorary trustee (Data analytics and Corporate Management) at the CPPR said a risk-balanced regulatory approach promoted at the COP10 will facilitate informed, systematic and science-based policy decisions leading to significant global public health benefits.

"A viable alternative to cessation policies is to facilitate access to nicotine in less harmful ways for those who struggle to reduce their tobacco consumption. The government's ban on e-cigarettes, without exploring their potential as a harm reduction tool, may have denied tobacco users safer alternatives," the paper said.

It said the latest Cochrane Review suggests that e-cigarettes may be more effective than NRTs for smoking cessation. According to the review, if 6 in 100 people quit by using NRTs, eight to twelve would quit by using electronic cigarettes, the release said.

According to the paper, in India, a survey of 3,000 e-cigarette users showed that 30 per cent quit smoking when they switched to e-cigarettes, and 41 per cent reduced their smoking habit.

Some users even quit or cut down on smokeless tobacco use, indicating that ENDS and HNBs could aid in smokeless tobacco cessation, it added.

The Tenth Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP10) to the World Health Organization (WHO) is a global conference that reviews the implementation of the FCTC and discuss emerging issues related to tobacco control.

CPPR is an independent public policy organization dedicated to in-depth research and scientific analysis with the objective of delivering actionable ideas that could transform society.