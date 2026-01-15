Ban on non-Hindus at Uttarakhand Ganga ghats should not be limited to devotees: Ganga Sabha

Haridwar, Jan 15 (PTI) Amid demands for a ban on the entry of non-Hindus at all Ganga ghats under the Haridwar Kumbh area, the Ganga Sabha has said the restriction should also apply to government departments, institutions and media personnel.

Nitin Gautam, the president of the Ganga Sabha, which manages Har Ki Pauri and the surrounding ghats, appealed to the district information officer of Haridwar as well as officials of other departments and institutions to ensure that no non-Hindu person enters Har Ki Pauri.

"Whether it is a government department, an institution or a media person, the entry of all non-Hindus should be prohibited at these places in the Kumbh area," he said on Wednesday while asserting that Sanatan traditions, the religious identity of Ganga Maa and the sanctity of Har Ki Pauri are paramount.

He added that the Haridwar Municipal Corporation bylaws of 1916 are based on these sentiments and prohibit the entry of non-Hindus at Har Ki Pauri and the surrounding Ganga ghats.

Referring to an incident on Tuesday at Har Ki Pauri where two youths were seen roaming and making videos dressed in the attire of Arab sheikhs, Gautam said some people are trying to spoil the atmosphere by entering the area in disguise, which will not be tolerated.

He demanded that boards reminding people about the prohibition be installed at Har Ki Pauri and the surrounding ghats, and that the administration remain fully vigilant to maintain the sanctity of the area.

Gautam said he has already discussed the matter with almost all senior government officials and appealed to them to ensure that no non-Hindu employee under their authority is deployed in this area.

He also urged media organisations not to assign non-Hindu journalists to the restricted area.

It may be noted that recently the Ganga Sabha and the community of saints have demanded that all Ganga ghats under the Kumbh Mela area, including Har Ki Pauri and the surrounding ghats, be declared restricted areas for non-Hindus, a demand which the Uttarakhand government is also seriously considering. PTI DPT NSD NSD