Ban on tobacco consumption in J-K's Katra town

Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) Sale, possession and consumption of cigarettes and other tobacco products has been banned by the Jammu administration in the town of Katra, which is home to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, officials said.

Reasi District Magistrate Vishesh Mahajan said the initiative, launched on the World No-Tobacco Day, aims to maintain the sanctity of the religious place visited by lakhs of pilgrim every year.

The administration has already banned the sale, possession, and consumption of meat and liquor in Katra and adjoining areas.

"Under Section 144, we have imposed a ban on the stocking, sale, and consumption of cigarettes, gutkha and other forms of tobacco in the area starting from Numaee and Panthal check posts via Tara Court track up to Bhavan," Mahajan told reporters on Saturday.

"The ban is an extension of the existing prohibition on the sale and consumption of liquor and meat," he said.

Mahajan said the move aims to keep the Katra base camp, the track and the entire area tobacco free.

Katra has been witnessing a daily footfall of 30,000-40,000 pilgrims.