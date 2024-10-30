Ban sale, use of firecrackers during Diwali: Students'' union urges Meghalaya govt

Shillong, Oct 30 (PTI) Concerned about deteriorating air quality in Meghalaya's capital Shillong, a students' union appealed to the state government to ban the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali in the city.

Khasi Students Union (KSU) welcomed the use of eco-friendly lamps to celebrate Diwali and address the issue of air pollution.

"I am writing to your office to urge upon the imposition of a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in our district during the upcoming Diwali celebrations," the central executive body of the KSU said in a letter to East Khasi Hills district administrator RM Kurbah.

Considering the significant impacts of air and sound pollution on human health and animals, a temporary ban on firecrackers at this moment would be a vital step towards a healthier, safer, and more sustainable Diwali celebration, it added.

The Khasi Students Union, however, said it supports eco-friendly alternatives such as diyas, lamps and cultural activities that uphold the spirit of the festival without causing any environmental harm or damage.

According to the KSU environment committee, "excessive use of firecrackers during Diwali in the past years had led to a substantial rise in air pollution levels, making it difficult for residents, especially those suffering from respiratory ailment.

"We are concerned about the air quality in our state. We are not against anyone celebrating the festival but we want the state government to ensure that celebrations can be eco-friendly with utmost concerns for our fragile ecosystem," KSU president Lambokstar Marngar told PTI.

Meghalaya's Byrnihat topped the list of towns in the country with the worst air quality, he claimed.

Located on the interstate border, it ranked as the most polluted city in the country last month with pollutant levels exceeding the national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) limit. PTI JOP BDC