Banbhoolpura riot mastermind's son approaches U'khand High Court for bail

Nainital, Mar 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand High Court on Friday asked the government to file its objections to bail applications being filed by various accused persons in connection with the February 2024 Banbhoolpura riots.

The high court's direction came while hearing the bail application of riot-accused Abdul Moeed, who had filed a supplementary affidavit with evidence and claimed that he was not present at the spot during the riots.

A division bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit asked the state government to file its objections to Moeed's bail application and similar petitions filed by the other accused.

A case was registered against Moeed, his father and alleged riot mastermind Abdul Malik, and others in connection with the communal conflagration that took place in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on February 8, 2024.

Malik and Moeed were arrested as the main accused along with the other accused.

Earlier, the high court rejected Malik's plea for bail and asked him to file a bail application before the district court. The court will now hear the matter after two weeks.

While hearing the bail plea of Abdul Chaudhary, the court said a chargesheet of all the accused who were present on the scene at the time of the incident should be prepared and presented before it.

The accused claimed they were being unnecessarily implicated in the case.

As the investigation is still going on, they should be released on bail, they said.

The riots had broken out over the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa and a place for offering prayers within its precincts on government land.

The riots, during which a police station and vehicles parked outside it were torched by the rioters, left six people dead and around a hundred, including police personnel and journalists, injured. PTI COR ALM ALM SZM SZM