Banbhoolpura riot mastermind's son files for default bail in Uttarakhand High Court

Nainital, Sep 25 (PTI) Banbhoolpura riot's alleged mastermind Abdul Malik's son Abdul Moeed along with another accused in the case, Javed Siddiqui, has filed for default bail in the Uttarakhand High Court.

After hearing their bail applications on Tuesday, a division bench of the high court comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma asked the state government to present its objections within three weeks on Moeed's default bail and within two weeks on Siddiqui's petition.

Both Moeed and Siddiqui are co-accused in the case along with Malik and a number of others.

They said in the bail application that the court had already granted bail to Safia Malik and 50 others in the case, and they sought bail for themselves on similar grounds.

Despite the passage of so much time since the riots, police have failed to prove their crime, they claimed. It is necessary for police to present the charge-sheet against an accused within 90 days of filing an FIR, but since no charge-sheet has been filed, they should be released on bail, they said in their bail applications.

The court has fixed October 26 to hear Moeed's and October 13 for Siddiqui's application.

Riots had broken out in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani in February this year over the demolition of a madrasa and a place of worship within its precincts, which left six persons dead and more than 100, including police personnel, injured. PTI COR ALM ALM MNK MNK