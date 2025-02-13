Banbhoolpura riots accused Abdul Moeed’s bail plea referred to another bench of Uttarakhand HC

Nainital, Feb 13 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday referred the bail plea of Banbhoolpura riots key accused Abdul Moeed to another bench headed by Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari.

Abdul Moeed, who is son of the riots mastermind Abdul Malik, was arrested after the Banbhoolpura riots in February 2024.

He is considered one of the key accused in the case.

The demolition of a madrassa and a place meant to offer prayers within its precincts had triggered the riots in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on February 8 last year, claiming six lives and leaving many injured.

The madrassa -- which stood on grabbed government land -- was built by Moeed’s father Abdul Malik, who is said to be the mastermind of the riots.

Malik's bail plea was also rejected by the high court last month and remitted to the lower court.