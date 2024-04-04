Banbhoolpura violence: Wife of mastermind arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Dehradun, Apr 4 (PTI) The wife of Banbhoolpura violence mastermind Abdul Malik has been arrested from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Safia was arrested from Biharipur village in Bareilly on Tuesday by the Uttarakhand Police.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said she has been arrested on charges of carrying out illegal plotting, construction and transfer of land by using the name of a dead person under criminal conspiracy to grab government land in Malik Ka Bagicha area of Haldwani, he said.

Her husband Abdul Malik and their son Abdul Moeed are already in custody. The two were arrested on February 24 and February 28 respectively.

Violence broke out in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani on February 8 over the demolition of an 'illegally' constructed madrassa and an adjoining mosque.

The violence left six persons dead and more than a 100, including police personnel and journalists injured. PTI ALM ALM DV DV