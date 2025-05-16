Banda records day's highest temperature in India, heatwave warning issued in UP

Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Banda district was the hottest in the country, recording a day temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, the IMD said as it issued a heatwave warning for several parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast severe heatwave conditions in the state till Sunday.

"Banda district of Uttar Pradesh recorded 46.2 degrees Celsius temperature on Friday which was the maximum across the country for the day," IMD scientist Atul Kumar Singh said.

Severe heatwave conditions were recorded in Banda. More than a dozen districts, especially in eastern Uttar Pradesh, also reeled from similar conditions.

The mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark in many parts of the state.

The day temperature in Jhansi was recorded at 45 degrees Celsius at 2:30 pm, followed by Fursatganj and Varanasi (44 degrees), Sultanpur (43.8 degrees) and Agra (42.8 degrees).

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius.

Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kannauj, Kanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur are expected to experience heatwave conditions on Saturday, according to the IMD forecast.

The state government has directed the district administrations concerned to take necessary precautions and implement measures to protect residents from the heat wave. The health department has also been directed to prepare for potential heat-related illness cases.

The night temperature was also higher than normal at most places, ranging from 25-30 degrees Celsius in many districts.

The state capital Lucknow recorded a night temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD forecast, dry weather is likely to continue on Saturday, with a high probability of heatwave conditions, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh.

There is a possibility of rain in isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. PTI CDN SZM SZM