Bandh in 2 J'khand dists evokes lukewarm response with offices functioning, transport not hit

Chaibasa/Seraikela (Jharkhand), Oct 29 (PTI) The 12-hour bandh, called by the BJP's Jharkhand unit in West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts, evoked lukewarm response on Wednesday with schools, offices and business establishments functioning as usual and normal vehicular movement noticed, officials said. Supporters of the BJP took out rallies in the region to enforce the bandh, but their attempts were foiled, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Renu told PTI.

The bandh from 6 am to 6 pm in the two districts of the Kolhan region had been called by the BJP to protest against the alleged baton-charge on tribals during a demonstration in Chaibasa town on Monday night.

“A few persons took out rallies in support of the bandh, but their attempt was foiled. Traffic movement has been normal, and schools and other institutions are open as usual,” the SP said.

No violence has been reported in the district, and there has been no preventive arrest, he said.

The long-distance buses plied in lesser numbers, but the transport remained largely unaffected, the police officer said.

In the neighbouring Seraikela-Kharsawan district, the effect of the bandh was negligible.

“There is not much impact of the bandh in the district as local traffic and long-distance buses plied as usual. There has been no road blockade or disturbances by bandh supporters,” Seraikela-Kharswan Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told PTI. PTI ANB BDC