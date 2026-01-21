Bandh in Arunachal's Lower Subansiri over alleged illegal construction of mosques

Itanagar, Jan 21 (PTI) A 24-hour bandh called over alleged illegal construction of mosques brought normal life to a standstill in parts of Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday, even as police said the shutdown was being observed peacefully.

The bandh, called by the Ziro unit of the ST Bachao Andolan Committee, began at 5 am.

According to police, almost all shops are closed, and offices registered thin attendance. Vehicles also remained off the roads.

Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra said the shutdown is going peacefully, and no untoward incidents have been reported from the valley.

Protestors are demanding the demolition of two mosques currently under construction at Suluya in Old Ziro and at Pare Ami in Hapoli.

Police claimed that there were no proper documents for the constructions and that the works were being carried out through deeds of agreement entered into with landowners.

The SP said the protestors were cooperating with the district administration and police.

"They have stayed away from the highway, which is being kept open for commuters. The highway passing through Ziro is the main thoroughfare for people of Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts," he said.

However, the protesters have allowed students appearing for Class 5 and 8 state pre-board examinations and Class 10 pre-board examinations to write their tests, officials said.

On Tuesday, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner-in-charge Hage Tarung issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and declared the bandh illegal. PTI CORR MNB