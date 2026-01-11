Bandh in Assam's Kokrajhar over mentally-challenged woman's rape, accused injured in police firing

Kokrajhar, Jan 11 (PTI) Normal life was disrupted on Sunday in Assam's Kokrajhar district, where a bandh was called to protest the alleged rape of a mentally-challenged woman.

The rape happened in the Patharghat area of the district on Saturday, with the accused apprehended within a few hours.

The accused, who hailed from Dhubri district, was injured in police firing when he allegedly tried to snatch the weapon of an accompanying personnel and flee, officials said.

As a result of the shutdown, called by the World Hindu Federation, markets and business establishments remained shut, and public transport stayed off the roads.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were imposed to prevent any deterioration of the law and order situation, officials said.

Additional forces were deployed at sensitive locations to maintain peace, they said.

The administration urged the people not to be swayed by rumours, and warned of strict legal action against those indulging in rumour-mongering. People were asked to report misleading information to the district control room.

District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty and Senior Superintendent of Police Akshat Garg held a peace meeting with representatives of political parties, social organisations, student bodies, and noted citizens to ensure that the situation does not escalate.

Chakravarty said the district administration was closely monitoring the situation and had taken necessary measures to ensure public peace and tranquillity.

He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the incident and ensure justice through due process of law.

He said that vulnerable areas are being identified for the installation of CCTV cameras and street lights.

Emphasising unity and harmony, he appealed to all sections of society to repose faith in democracy, and to work collectively for the development of Kokrajhar, which is home to multiple communities.

A senior police officer said the accused was kept in a "safe zone", because of the tense situation.

"While escorting him this evening from Rani Ghuli to the Kokrajhar court, he wanted to go for a toilet break. Then, the accused reportedly snatched a weapon from an accompanying policeman, tried to assault him and flee," the officer said.

"In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained a bullet injury in the waist. Two policemen were also injured in the scuffle," he added.

The injured accused was taken to the Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital for treatment, and later shifted to the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital for advanced care, the officer said. PTI COR SSG TR SOM