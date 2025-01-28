Bandh in Punjab's Phagwara against bid to vandalise Ambedkar statue

Phagwara (PB), Jan 28 (PTI) Markets remained shut here on Tuesday after Dalit bodies called for a bandh against an attempt to vandalise a statue of B R Ambedkar in Amritsar.

Members of various Dalit bodies held protests at many places, strongly condemning the attempt to damage the statue of Ambedkar.

Police on Sunday arrested Akash Singh, a resident of Dharamkot in Punjab's Moga district, for allegedly attempting to damage the Ambedkar statue at the Town Hall on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple.

A video clip purportedly of the incident went viral on social media, in which the man is seen climbing atop the statue using a steel ladder and carrying a hammer. He is seen hitting the statue multiple times with the hammer.

The man also caused damage to the Constitution book, which is part of the statue. He was later apprehended and handed over to police.

Protesters in Phagwara on Tuesday raised slogans against the state government, demanding a strict action in the matter.

They assembled at Ambedkar Park in Guru Hargobindnagar here and from there, they marched to the under bridge of the national highway.

They blocked service roads, resulting in disruption of traffic which was later diverted to alternative routes.

All markets, business establishments and educational institutions remained shut in the wake of the 'Phagwara bandh' call given by the Dalit bodies.

The protesters demanded slapping of the National Security Act against the accused.

The protesters also addressed a rally and demanded a thorough probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the incident, which they said, was aimed at vitiating peace and harmony of Punjab.

Protesters were also seen roaming in the city to ensure that all shops remained closed.

A heavy police force was deployed in view of the protest call.PTI COR CHS DV