Bandh observed in Shimla against police action on protesters; Muslims in Mandi demolish unauthorised portion of mosque

Shimla, Sep 12 (PTI) Shops and business establishments remained closed during a three-hour bandh in the Himachal Pradesh capital on Thursday called in protest against the police action on demonstrators demanding demolition of an unauthorised portion of a mosque in Sanjauli.

Meanwhile in Mandi, members of the Muslim community themselves demolished an unauthorised portion of a mosque at Jail road in the town. The construction was on the land which belonged to the Public Works Department. Both the PWD and the Municipal Corporation had served notice to the mosque management in this regard.

In Shimla, the bandh call was given by Shimla Beopar Mandal, associated with the BJP, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The protesters took out a march to the deputy commissioner's office and held a rally.

Sanjeev Thakur, president of the traders organisation, claimed the bandh was complete and peaceful.

He said the Beopar Mandal has 3,600 members and shops also remained closed in the periphery of Shimla city.

The protesters from Hindu groups were baton-charged twice and water cannons were used to disperse them after they broke barricades on Wednesday. Ten people including six police personnel sustained injuries.

Hindu organisations demanding the demolition of the disputed structure in the mosque and the registration of outsiders coming to the state had given the Sanjauli bandh call on Wednesday.

Talking to PTI, former BJP minister Suresh Bhardwaj advocated for verification of people coming to Himachal Pradesh from outside the state.

Meanwhile videos of the mosque in Mandi being demolished by the members of the Muslim community have gone viral on Internet.

"The PWD officials had informed us that a wall of the mosque was in PWD land and we were served notice. So we decided to demolish the wall," said Iqbal Ali, member of the mosque committee.

"Last October, when we applied for the map for construction, we were not aware that a no-objection certificate was also needed from the PWD and when the department objected we decided to demolish the encroachment," he said, adding "we want brotherhood to prevail and would abide by the norms." PTI BPL ZMN