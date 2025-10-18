Bandh observed in Telangana against HC’s stay order on BC quota

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (PTI) A statewide bandh called by the BC JAC to protest against the High Court's stay order on the 42 per cent quota to BCs in local body polls was observed in Telangana on Saturday, including the ruling Congress supporting the agitation.

The BRS and BJP also extended their support to the bandh call.

R Krishnaiah, Chairman of Backward Communities Joint Action Committee and BJP Rajya Sabha member, had earlier sought support from all political parties and civil society organisations for the bandh.

Barring emergency and essential services, all the sectors were requested to cooperate with the bandh.

The Telangana High Court on October 9 issued an interim stay against a Government Order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body elections.

Leaders of various political parties and BC organisations held dharnas in front of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus depots preventing vehicles from coming out.

Telangana Congress leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party workers participated in protests, the party said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who joined the protests, said people peacefully and voluntarily observed the bandh.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, Seethakka, Konda Surekha and party MP Anil Yadav participated in bandh in Hyderabad while Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao participated in Sattupalli.

Opposition BRS leaders and former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud and Gangula Kamalakar and party cadres took part in protests. They raised slogans demanding implementing 42 per cent reservation to the BCs.

BJP Lok Sabha member Etala Rajender participated in the bandh at Jubilee Bus Station here.

Telangana Jagruthi founder, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who also held dharna told reporters that it was the government's failure to convince the courts to rule in favour of reservations.

"Whether it is the Congress party or BJP, stop misleading BCs. Even if elections (local body) are not held immediately, nothing will happen. First ensure reservations for BCs," she said.

A senior official of TGRTC said some disruption of services was witnessed during the early hours at bus stations and depots.

Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy in a statement on Friday appealed to all organisations to observe the bandh peacefully without causing any inconvenience to the public.

He warned that if anyone resorts to untoward or illegal activities in the name of bandh, stringent action will be taken. PTI GDK VVK VVK KH