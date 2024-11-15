Bandhavgarh elephant deaths: NGT issues notice to authorities

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has sought responses from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Wildlife Institute of India and others on the issue of the "mysterious deaths" of 10 elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve that have been linked to Kodo millet poisoning.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report regarding the deaths.

The tribunal noted the report according to which "initial investigations indicated the cause of mysterious deaths to Kodo millet contamination" and samples had been sent for further analysis to two labs -- the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and a forensic lab in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

"The news item highlights that Kodo millet is a staple food in many parts of India, known for its high dietary fibre and mineral content. However, when contaminated with mycotoxins, it can be susceptible to fungal contamination, particularly during the monsoon season, when the crop is harvested in damp conditions, it can cause severe health issues in both humans and animals, including liver damage, kidney problems and gastrointestinal issues," said a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash in an order dated November 12.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad, said the discovery of such contamination is concerning, as it poses a risk to wildlife and livestock that may come into contact with the crop.

"The above matter indicates a violation of the Forest Conservation Act and the Environment Protection Act and the news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms," the tribunal said.

It impleaded as parties or respondents the secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, directors of the Wildlife Institute of India and IVRI, Madhya Pradesh’s principal chief conservator of forest and chief wildlife warden and the district magistrate of Umaria.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Central Zonal Bench of the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing (on December 12)," the tribunal said.