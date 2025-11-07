Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses Congress of ''muslim appeasement'' ahead of Jubilee hills by-poll

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the Congress in Telangana, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday accused the ruling party of "trying to appease" Muslims ahead of the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency and claimed that 80 per cent of Hindus in the segment are rallying behind the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister of State for Home demanded an inquiry into the death of BRS legislator M Gopinath, saying the mother of the deceased had described her son's death as a "mystery".

Reacting to Sanjay Kumar’s demand, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said there has to be a complaint based on which the investigation would be taken up.

Dismissing the Union Minister's allegation that Congress is trying to appease Muslims, Reddy told reporters that the BJP would lose its deposit.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar also alleged that the Indian National Congress (INC) has turned into Indian Muslim Congress (IMC) in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The Chief Minister is not speaking in a way that is befitting his stature. He says Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress. He also made comments insulting the jawans as if he is encouraging Pakistan." Charging the Congress with indulging in vote bank politics, he said, "They (Congress) are desperate to garner votes of a particular section. The majority of voters , 80 per cent Hindus are going to become vote bank in favour of BJP." Taking a dig at the ruling Congress, Kumar said the contest in Jubille Hills constituency is between the BJP and 'Indian Muslim Congress (IMC)'.

The election atmosphere is turning in favour of the BJP, he added.

He claimed that the BRS is out of the race as Muslim voters are shifting towards the Congress, and the party is facing pubic anger over its 10-year-rule.

On AIMIM's support to the Congress in the bypoll, Sanjay Kumar said the victory of Congress means victory of AIMIM.

He also alleged that a dispute has arisen between CM Revanth Reddy and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao over the properties of Gopinath.

On Maganti Gopinath’s death, Revanth Reddy said, “We do not want to derive political mileage by making a death controversial. If Union Minister Bandi Sanjay writes a letter to me or DGP or Madhapur Police Station, there will be an investigation. Law takes its own course." PTI SJR GDK ROH