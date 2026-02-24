Bandi Sanjay Kumar hails surrender of senior Maoist leaders, commends Telangana police

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday hailed the surrender of senior Maoist leaders, including Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji, and commended the Telangana Police for dismantling the CPI (Maoist).

Speaking on the occasion, he said the mission of a 'Maoist-Mukt Bharat' is progressing with clarity and resolve under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Noting that some time remains to achieve the national goal of a "Maoist-free India", he urged all Maoists still underground to surrender and return to the mainstream. “Otherwise, strict action will follow,” he warned.

He added, "It is encouraging that senior Maoist leaders Devuji, Malla Raji Reddy, Damodar, and Narsimhareddy have realised that violence achieves nothing and have surrendered before the police. Choosing the democratic path is the right step," in a post on 'X'.

Kumar said decades of violence through Maoism and Naxalism brought "only loss and suffering, achieving nothing meaningful for the people." In contrast, he added, "PM Modi’s development and welfare agenda has consistently delivered roads, schools, healthcare, livelihoods, and dignity." "In my home state of Telangana, I congratulate the police for their dedicated efforts to eliminate the Maoist party ahead of the March 2026 deadline through the successful execution of ‘Operation Kagar’," he said.

He specifically praised Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy and state SIB IG Sumathi for their commendable role in making the operation a success.

Top Maoist commander and key strategist of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, Thippiri Tirupati, alias Devuji, along with senior leaders Malla Raji Reddy, Bade Chokka Rao, and Nune Narasimha Reddy, surrendered to Telangana Police earlier in the day. PTI SJR SSK