Bandi Sanjay Kumar slams Cong-BRS-AIMIM pact to block BJP in Karimnagar civic body

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday accused the ruling Congress, opposition BRS and AIMIM in Telangana of "coming together" to prevent the BJP from securing the Mayor's post in Karimnagar, despite the saffron party emerging as the single largest party in the municipal elections.

Of the total 66 wards in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, BJP bagged 30, while Congress, BRS, AIMIM, All India Forward Block (AIFB) and Independents won 14, 9, 3, 3 and seven respectively.

"These three parties have come together with the idea that the BJP should not get the Mayor's post. We have been saying for long that BRS and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Their conspiracies are going to be exposed in Karimnagar. The leaders of BRS, Congress are having open talks. Not secret," he told reporters here.

Kumar cited a BRS MLA, who claimed that the Chief Minister (A Revanth Reddy) personally reached out to coordinate the blockade.

He also alleged that a BJP candidate was approached with inducements to support, but rejected the offer, he said.

The BRS and Congress should clarify whether the decision to "come together" to prevent the BJP from occupying the Mayor's post was a local arrangement or a directive of their high commands, said Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar.

Noting that independents who won the civic poll in Karimnagar have pledged their support to the BJP, he expressed confidence that his party would clinch the Mayor's post.

The Congress government has not taken steps to make "arrests" in the cases related Kaleshwaram project, phone-tapping, Formula E race and others in which BRS leaders are facing allegations, he claimed.

Alleging that the Congress government trifurcated the existing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with a tacit understanding with AIMIM and BRS in which their political interests are safeguarded, Sanjay Kumar expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power when elections are held to the three corporations.

In a boost to the A Revanth Reddy-led government, the Congress in Telangana on February 13 scored an emphatic victory in the municipal elections, while the BRS and BJP too made their presence felt. PTI SJR SJR ROH