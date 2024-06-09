Bandi Sanjay Kumar thanks PM Modi, others for his appointment as MoS in NDA Cabinet

Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar thanked Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and people of Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency after his name figured in BJP-led NDA Cabinet that would be sworn in on Sunday evening at the national capital.

In a post on 'X', he said, "From streets of Karimnagar to being recommended for appointment as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers - As I write this, I cannot express enough on how grateful I am to people of Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency, @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji,@BJP4Telangana Leaders, karyakarthas and most importantly Shri@narendramodi ji." "Heartful thanks to every one who encouraged me and contributed to this growth," he said.

Kumar's family also expressed happiness and thanked the BJP party's leaders and cadres over his name figuring in a ministerial berth in the NDA Cabinet.

Modi will on Sunday take oath for a third consecutive term as prime minister, along with members of his council.

Speaking to reporters at Kumar's Karimnagar residence, his wife Aparna said this would be the best moment in their lives.

"We are all very happy and thank everyone. We thank BJP party leaders and workers. It is due to everyone's hard work and prayers that we are here. It is due to (Goddess) Mata Rani's blessings we are seeing this day. We are very blessed to have this day. I think this is the best moment we have in our life," she said.

Kumar's other family members were also delighted and thanked the party and PM Modi for the opportunity given to him.

Kumar won from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, by defeating V Rajender Rao of the Congress.