Bandipora encounter: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander killed, two security personnel injured

Srinagar: An overground worker of terrorists was killed while two security force personnel were injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here.

Sources confirmed that top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Altaf Lalli was eliminated in the operation.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kulnar Bazipora in Bandipora district following information about presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire on the security forces' positions.

One terrorist associate and two policemen were injured in the firing by terrorists, the officials said, adding the injured terrorist associate later succumbed to injuries.