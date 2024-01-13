Bandra Pali Hill Park named after Santoor legend Shivkumar Sharma

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) A public park in suburban Bandra named after legendary santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma was dedicated to people on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Saturday.

The Bandra Pali Hill Park has been named after my father and it was launched (sic) on the occasion of his birth anniversary, said the late Sharma's son Rahul Sharma.

The park, redone with several amenities and soothing environment aiming to safeguard the wading green lungs of the city, will be known as Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Udyan.

Several noted personalities including flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia, lyricist Javed Akhtar, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, family members of the late Sitar maestro and fans were present on the occasion, a release said. PTI ZA NSK