Bandra terminus stampede: Mumbai railway police begins probe

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The railway police on Monday began its probe into the stampede at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus a day earlier, which left 10 passengers injured, including two seriously.

The stampede took place at 2:45am on Sunday when people tried to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express while it was entering platform number 1 from the yard. The train was scheduled to depart at 5:10am.

The terminus was packed to the brim with thousands of passengers wanting to get to their natives places, mostly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, for Diwali and Chhath festivals.

"Our probe into the incident has begun," said railway police DCP Manoj Patil.

Another official said there was presence of police and Railway Protection Force at the station at the time of the incident but the sheer number of passengers overwhelmed the arrangements in place.

The two passengers with serious injuries have been identified as Indrajit Shahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Sheikh (18).

Of the 10 injured persons, seven are hospitalised, while three took discharge against medical advice, also called DAMA in health parlance. PTI ZA BNM